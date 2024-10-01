'AITA for refusing to let my pregnant teen daughter use her college fund to support her baby?'

Obviously the pandemic has made school different for everyone and senior year of hs was difficult for her, but she was still accepted into one of the top schools in the nation (USA) and I was so proud of her. 4 days ago she sat me down and told me that she was pregnant. I was shocked because she was on birth control. I figured it was an accident.

She's due in September, right when school starts. that meant we had to back out signing a lease for her future apartment and would have to stay home to raise the baby. Starting college with a newborn would have been a challenge, but doable. So I accepted it. until later that night I overheard--NOT eavesdrop--her convo with her boyfriend.