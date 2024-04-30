Pregnant trans man bans MIL from delivery room over her intolerance, 'she started crying.' AITA? UPDATED

James handed the carrier to me and told me to go to the bedroom with Leo. I didn’t hesitate and left the room. I heard shouting coming from both James and his family. James threatened them by saying he’d call the cops if they didn’t go, and that got them to shut up. About fifteen minutes later, I heard the front door open and close, and James came upstairs.

When he stepped into the bedroom he just broke down. He collapsed onto the ground and sobbed. My heart broke, and I hurried over to him and held him in my arms. He kept apologizing to me over and over, and when I said it was okay, and we’d figure something out, he just kept saying no and apologizing again.