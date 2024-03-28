Pregnant woman 'accidentally' hits BF over the head with a frying pan. 'AITA for dumping her?'

TW: domestic violence, assault

I have been dating my Gf for two years now. I'm 25 and shes 23. My gf got pregnant in late November and is now nearing 4 months pregnant. Things were going great until the second month. It just felt like I couldn’t please her in any way possible. Anything I did, she would somehow find a issue with it and try to argue with me. I obviously know about how much hormones play a part in this behaviour but some things i just couldn’t excuse. Obviously there were the usual weird cravings and stuff and I was completely fine with that but at some point just got unbearable.