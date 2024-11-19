Pregnant woman admits; 'There's no way I'm telling my MIL that I'm expecting.' AITA?

I wanted to wait until we hit the second trimester, and I thought we were in agreement on that. I thought we agreed on trying to keep my stress low, until we reached a less risky period in my pregnancy, to announce it, to give this baby the best chance we can.

You need to take a few minutes, and decide who you believe is really owed an apology. And if I find out your mother has announced this pregnancy to anyone before I am ready, she will not get a single piece of information on this baby from this point on.”

Then walk away. Hopefully he makes the right decision, sets those boundaries with his mom. There should also be no more unexpected house calls. Good luck, and best wishes for you and the baby.