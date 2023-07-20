Pregnant sister 'ruins' sister's baby shower, 'have you had enough attention;' AITA?

The competition between sisters can run deep, but what happens when you're both pregnant at the same time?

So, when a conflicted expecting mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about the drama that went down at her baby shower, people were eager to hear the juicy details.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my sister if she’s had enough attention?

My (30F) sister (36) is pregnant with her second child. Her first child, she didn’t find out the sex until she gave birth. This time, she and her husband did but have decided not to tell anyone. We’ve all respected that.

Like, it’s their business. They have made a pretty big deal about it, constantly bringing it up and trying to bait people into asking, just so they can smile and say “we know but we’re not telling!” Annoying, but we avoid it.