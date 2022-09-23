Someecards Logo
Pregnant woman asks if she was wrong to scold MIL like a child for touching her.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:50 PM
Respecting the personal space of others is a lesson that many children are able to grasp in preschool, but there seems to be a glitch that occurs when a woman is pregnant...

Ask permission before you decide to rub someone's stomach, people! Not everyone wants your hands rubbing their abdomen which contains their unborn child in a very intimate manner. So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" for her behavior toward her mother-in-law, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for talking to my mother-in-law like a kid when she touched my belly?

My husband and I are expecting our first baby (yei!), we've have some ups and downs with his parents because they don't understand boundaries, but overall it's been really good.

For some context, I (24F) come from an abusive home and I can't stand being touched, before getting pregnant this wasn't a problem with my in-laws, but now that I'm carrying a baby, it's been awful with my MIL and my SIL because they think they can touch my belly whenever they want to.

