Pregnant woman asks if she was wrong to scold MIL like a child for touching her.

Respecting the personal space of others is a lesson that many children are able to grasp in preschool, but there seems to be a glitch that occurs when a woman is pregnant...

Ask permission before you decide to rub someone's stomach, people! Not everyone wants your hands rubbing their abdomen which contains their unborn child in a very intimate manner. So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" for her behavior toward her mother-in-law, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for talking to my mother-in-law like a kid when she touched my belly?

My husband and I are expecting our first baby (yei!), we've have some ups and downs with his parents because they don't understand boundaries, but overall it's been really good.