Pregnant woman's aunt 'ruins' her rainbow baby shower. AITA? HEARTBREAKING UPDATE

"My aunt ruined by rainbow baby shower. I am so furious. AITA?"

My husband and I are finally expecting our rainbow baby after years of infertility and multiple miscarriages.

It's safe to say we and our family are very freaking excited! My mother is probably the most excited. She's been planning our baby shower and making decorations for months. She's been the biggest help during this exciting, yet scary pregnancy.

A few weeks ago, my aunt told my mother and I that my cousin is pregnant. We are very happy for her. However, my aunt said their plan is to announce her pregnancy at my baby shower, since we are having a big party anyways.