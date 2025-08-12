Pregnant woman bans children from baby shower, 'my sister-in-law was BEYOND offended.' AITA?

She was beyond offended because she is my husband’s sister and there should be an exception for him. Due to this, we spent almost two months without hearing a single thing from her, up until a month ago, where she, I assume, made the realization that I wasn’t some vindictive monster and talked with her at a family barbecue like a normal adult, while playing with her son.

The past month has seemed to be as normal as usual, communication has been back to normal and I thought we were over this hump, but I was wrong. At another family get-together to see my husband’s cousin who flew in from out of state, she apparently was continuing to complain about this issue almost four months after the original communication now.