Pregnant woman bans children from baby shower, 'my sister-in-law was BEYOND offended.' AITA?

Hello. I, 29f, am currently 29 weeks pregnant with my first baby. My baby shower is only two weeks away and I recently found out that my sister-in-law, 31f, has been holding a grudge against my rule for my baby shower that I thought we had overcome a month ago.
My mom has been working diligently to throw me a baby shower as this is her first grandchild and she has always had a complex on throwing the perfect events for her children, even though we all tell her that we would be happy with anything she works on.
We have accepted that this is her way of showing her love and usually let her run the show as all of her children, I especially, have never had too many desires to control these parties and would rather let her do her own thing. This is to preface that the way she set up the baby shower was in the way she was used to having baby showers.
She booked a lovely small venue with a bar and a very, adult/older children atmosphere. Due to this I wanted to invite only the women and no children because the idea of having children run rampant in a restaurant setting would have me stressed to the max, which is the last thing I would want for that day.
I honestly prefer the way my mom had set things up to allow it to be lowkey as overly crowded events for myself make me feel uncomfortable. My side of the family is used to this kind of set up at baby showers and honestly we did not even have to mention to them to leave their children at home with their husbands...
...Because that’s just the way we have had all of our baby showers in the past with no unnecessary drama. Enter sister-in-law who has a son that will be turning 2 in a month. When we originally informed her of the rule we had set for the event she had a meltdown.
She was beyond offended because she is my husband’s sister and there should be an exception for him. Due to this, we spent almost two months without hearing a single thing from her, up until a month ago, where she, I assume, made the realization that I wasn’t some vindictive monster and talked with her at a family barbecue like a normal adult, while playing with her son.
The past month has seemed to be as normal as usual, communication has been back to normal and I thought we were over this hump, but I was wrong. At another family get-together to see my husband’s cousin who flew in from out of state, she apparently was continuing to complain about this issue almost four months after the original communication now.
My husband and I had found this out through his cousin who let us know she was going on about this before we got there. Now I feel irritated because I have done everything to show her that this is not a personal attack to her and that I really just don’t want to worry about a child in a place not accommodating to children. AITA?
HisGirlFriday1983 said:
NTA you are allowed to have the baby shower you want but man, you are in for a world of hurt when you have this kid and realize how hostile the world is towards kids. Having kids is so isolating bc child free people don't want kids anywhere.
I had kids at my baby shower bc I love kids and that is why I wanted one. My friend's daughter was the official gift helper and she apparently loved it so much she played baby shower for months after it ended.
Worth-Season3645 said:
NTA…A two year old at any event where it is strictly adults will change the vibe. Can she seriously not leave her child with his father for a few hours? Or the paternal grandparents? Why is she so offended? Does she not want some me time? Your husband needs to tell his sister there is no children invited to your baby shower. End of story. She has two choices. Enjoy some child free time or stay home.
messy_tuxedo_cat said:
NTA, I think it's awesome that your family has a culture of expecting men to actually parent their kids and let women enjoy adult venues from time to time. So many people expect moms to be glued to their children 24/7 and it's just not healthy. If SIL is married to someone who can't watch their child for a couple hours with months of notice than her problem isn't really with you or the invite list to your shower.
Abject-Idea-7804 said:
NTA but the irony is hilarious. Oh, first time parents.
hotmessmamaof2 said:
NTA, but I've never heard of a child free baby shower. It's extremely odd to me. You are literally celebrating having a kid, but kids aren't welcome? Odd. However, it's your event. You set the rules. If she doesn't like it or can't find a sitter, she can miss your shower. You WBTA if she missed your shower and you complained about it. Child free events are fine, but it can be limiting for some people.
Firm-Molasses-4913 said:
You are NTA and nothing has to change. You are having a child free baby shower, that’s your goal and you’ve achieved that. She’s no longer freezing you out and she’s not even complaining to you. Cousin didn’t have to pass on that gossip and you don’t have to act on it.