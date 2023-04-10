Pregnant woman bans 'concerned' mother-in-law from delivery room, keeps mom; AITA?

Putting up with your mother-in-law's "constructive criticism" might be a necessary burden at the Thanksgiving table, but it's ok to draw a line when it comes to the delivery room. Being in pain, in a vulnerable position, when pushing a human being out of your body isn't the time to tolerate your mother-in-law's "feedback." So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her birth plan, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My husband (33M) and I (30F) are expecting our first baby. After weighing all of our options, my husband and I decided on a natural birth at a birthing center.
This is something I felt strongly about and although my husband was at first nervous about, but he agreed and has grown to feel more comfortable with the idea as my pregnancy has progressed.