Pregnant woman bans husband from delivery room, 'he called the cops.' AITA? UPDATED

We recently got into an argument which resulted in me throwing his clothes all over the house in attempt to make him leave. He called the cops and requesting to have me arrested. Things did not go as planned for him and he was the one that was arrested.

Two days later I started experiencing spotting and went to the hospital, when he showed up to the hospital I requested his removal as he is the main cause of my stress. when I was discharged and returned home I found that he was sleeping peacefully while I was in the hospital.

The next day he watched me wash and fold baby clothes, lift boxes and organize the nursery for the baby and didn’t offer any help. He laid down and watched me do all the lifting and washing and folding for the baby’s arrival.