Pregnant woman bans mom from watching her baby, 'she said I hate her.' AITA?

We told her we already have a daycare but appreciate the offer, and she can come visit anytime. My MIL is coming for a few weeks after my mom, and we told my mom she can come right after that again if she wants and we can book her flight for her.

She kept insisting, saying she would be better than a “random childcare person.” We told her babies are a ton of work and she can come visit, but we don’t expect her to watch the baby full time. She told us we were making a major mistake not taking her up on daycare.