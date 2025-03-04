Pregnant woman bans sister from being around her, 'she doesn't believe in having kids past that age.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting my sister around me for at least the rest of my pregnancy?"

My sister (40f) is mom to six boys and our relationship in the last several years has been off. She always wanted a daughter. Always. I (31f) remember when I was a kid and she'd talk about the daughter's she'd have. She had names picked out and this image in her head of how she'd dress them and such.

When she met her husband she told him she wanted to get married young and have kids young so she had plenty of time to make sure she had at least a few daughters. They had their first when they were 22 and their last when they were 34. My sister doesn't believe in having kids past that age. Actually she said the only reason she had kids in her 30s was to try and have a girl. She doesn't believe in that.