"Pregnant woman tells brother-in-law she'll be on a 'see food' diet. AITA?'"

For context, I'm super pregnant right now. My husband (29M) and I (26F) have another child who is almost 3. I didn't have a positive breastfeeding experience with her, I'm determined to have a better experience with our 2nd. His brother, my bil (30M) is a chronic yo-yo dieter.
I personally think it's annoying because he tries to get everyone else around him to try it. I've always politely said no thanks. My husband has told him several times to stop bringing it up to me, but he's sneaky, and will ask when my husband is not in the room. I've just brushed it off as he's insecure.
There was one day when he and their sister (34F) were at our house and my husband had to use the bathroom. Bil asked me if I had done any research on how to lose weight when I have the baby. I had to take a deep breath so I didn't snap. I told him I had no plans for that.
Then he proceeds to tell me about some kind of diet that requires cutting out all kinds of foods and apparently the baby weight will just fall right off. I told him no thank you, I'm not worried about my weight and neither are my doctors or my husband.
Then he pressed even further, all while my husband is in the bathroom. He asked me if I had any diets in mind and he would like to research them for me to see if they were good for me. I laughed and said that I would be on the see food diet. I'll see food and I'll eat it, because with breastfeeding, you burn lots of calories, so I'll probably be hungry all the time.
He was visibly uncomfortable, but my sister-in-law was giggling. After my poor husband came out, brother-in-law suddenly decided he needed to take his dog for a walk. My husband asked if anything happened and I told him.
He thought it was funny too and he was going to talk to his brother. I know I'm not the ahole, but part of me feels bad for the guy. If he's this insecure, could I be the ahole by being as sarcastic as I was?
Next-Meeting-3554 said:
Asking a pregnant woman about weight loss is wild. You kept it light and he dipped. You’re not the ahole in any universe.
Imsortofok said:
BIL needs therapy. NTA.
UNICORN_SPERM said:
NTA. Also in laws who wait until their family member is out of the room to do stuff like this is so incredibly toxic. I hope that's what your husband talks to him about. Not cool.
abibofsweat said:
NTA. You were far more polite than I would be. I'm 14 months postpartum and have only just lost the weight from having my daughter, never let anyone (especially not this moron) make you feel you need to lose weight, especially after having a baby!
sweetT333 said:
Nah, he needs to stfu and stay in his lane. What you eat is none of his business...ever. NTA.
IFeel_Attacked said:
NTA, incredible response and a lot more polite than I would have been