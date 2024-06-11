Pregnant woman calls MIL 'uneducated,' kicks her out of the house, refuses to apologize. AITA?

It was too late to go to the store to get something else to make, my kid was already acting hungry and I was starving and exhausted. So I just thought, well I guess we don’t need to have protein with every single meal and made the pasta without meatballs.

When my MIL saw me putting my son in his seat and serving him his food, she said “Just pasta?” And I said “oh yeah I totally forgot I used up all our frozen meatballs until I was already cooking so it’s a meatless dinner night!”

And she said that she wished I would have texted her and she would have grabbed me meatballs from the store on her way so that “her grandson and her grandbaby-to-be could have a real dinner.”