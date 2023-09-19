Pregnant woman calls off wedding 'over a dog,' 'I'd be a terrible mother.' AITA? UPDATED.

Now we all know place partners are short staffed, and they may not be able to do this. But you need to at least ask. Because if you don’t request anything, you will get nothing. And obviously, you trying to do this on your own is not working.

And you absolutely file a report with your police department, especially if you have text her anything admitting that he did it, because they will go pay a visit to your ex.

This is straight up theft. I understand how upset you are, but you need to step back a second to take the emotion out of this because that’s the only way you’re going to get anywhere with this.