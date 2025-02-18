Pregnant woman calls pregnant sister a 'nasty b,' 'you're on your 4th child.' AITA?

I (f30) finally fell pregnant after trying for 5 years. Recently had our 12 week scan and the baby is healthy, me and my partner are overjoyed, and decided to now tell our family.
My family was thrilled for us, as they know this journey hasn't been easy for us. My sister (f28) already has 3 children, and is currently 30 weeks pregnant with her 4th. And like a damn child she's acting like I'm "stealing her thunder." Even though I'm doing no such thing on purpose.
I know my sister and what she's like, but even I'm a little put off and surprised by her behavior. Little comments she makes, little digs and stuff like that, because she wants all the attention on her (she's always been like this.)
And although her pregnancy is no less important and a happy occasion for our family, I feel with my news being so fresh and the fact we'd been trying for a long time and this is our first, there is perhaps a tiiiiiiny bit more of a celebratory vibe to my pregnancy due to circumstances, but nothing crazy or anything.
My parents and fam still dote on my sister just as much as they dote on me during this time. But my sister is just..Well, lack of a better word, a little petty and a drama queen.
We were visiting with my parents yesterday for dinner, my sister was there too with her kids, and my mother greeted me by saying hello then rubbing my belly with giddy chuckle (as she's excited for me) and my sister who was already there, rolled her eyes and said "You didn't great me like that." My mum clicked her tongue and said "Oh don't be silly."
An hour or so passes and then one of my very boisterous nephews as this toy mallet thing and hit my stomach to which I kinda moved away and said "No, careful, don't do that." My sister says "Oh for God sake, get a grip." Which naturally then started an argument.
I said "Don't tell me to get a grip, I'm pregnant. And I don't want him to hit me in the stomach with a toy." She responds "So am I! You don't see me being pathetic like that!" So I said "You're on your 4th child! This is my first time! So SORRY if I'm a little paranoid. You know my situation and how long I've waited for this!"
And she rolls her eyes and starts making comments again, about how my pregnancy is like "The second coming of Christ." Which really upset me to be honest, so much so that we left, because I just didn't want to deal with it. Before leaving I called her a nasty, petty b.
I haven't spoke to her since yesterday, and to be absolutely honest, I don't want to right now. My mum is so upset over this fight but I told her how I felt and just said I didn't want to talk to my sister right now. WITA? Was what I said justified?
ComprehensiveCity283 said:
Nta stay away from her for a while.
murphy2345678 said:
NTA. Her identity revolves around her kids. Her place in the family was providing grandkids. She thought that you not having kids made her special. She sounds like she’s upset with her life choices. That isn’t your problem and she shouldn’t be taking that out on you.
Timely_Proposal_1821 said:
NTA - pregnant or not, you should teach kids to not hit people with toys. I would go low contact with her until way after your baby's born, so she cannot continue to rain in your parade.
Atlantic_Nikita said:
Nta. So, instead of being happy that her kid is going to have a cousin the same age she is jealous...Keep your distance and be careful. Most sisters would be happy being pregnant at the same time...
Otherwise_Degree_729 said:
NTA. Even if you hadn’t tried for years to get pregnant, it’s still a first pregnancy. It’s all new and scary. She did this 4 times, she knows what to expect and how her body will react and you don’t.
NTA. Your sister is acting like a jealous teenager instead of a grown woman with three kids and another on the way. You’ve been trying for five years, and this is your first pregnancy—of course, your family is going to be extra excited for you. That doesn’t take away from her pregnancy, but she clearly can’t handle not being the center of attention.
AbleUniversity8592 said:
Her comments about your pregnancy being treated like “the second coming of Christ” are straight-up rude, and dismissing your concerns when your nephew hit you in the stomach was completely out of line. The fact that she rolled her eyes instead of apologizing shows she doesn’t care about your feelings at all.
Calling her a nasty, petty b may not have been the most diplomatic move, but honestly? She had it coming. Maybe a harsh wake-up call is exactly what she needs to stop acting like a child. You have every right to keep your distance until she grows up.