Pregnant woman disturbed by sister's reaction to her belly; Tells husband, 'I don't think she should EVER meet our baby.' AITA? UPDATED

Since we both agreed that she probably wouldn’t want to and neither of us would feel comfortable with that. We also agreed that we weren’t going to stay at my parent’s house when we came to town to visit after our kid is born because it’d just be uncomfortable (lack of space).

For those concerned about me still being around her. The baby shower is now done and over with and we are safely back home, very far away and there’s no way of her being around me. Thank you for all those who wished me well, your thoughts are appreciated. For those saying this is a fake post, all I have to say is I wish it was.

Readers continued to weigh in on OP's update: