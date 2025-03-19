Pregnant woman gives MIL ultimatum: 'you won't see the baby for another week each time you ask her name.' AITA? UPDATED

I (21f) am currently 39 weeks pregnant, due next Thursday. Over the course of my pregnancy I have had several issues with my MIL the two biggest being her wanting to be in the delivery room when I give birth even though I have made it clear since the beginning the only person I want there is my husband.

It got to the point where I decided I didn’t want any visitors at the hospital not even my parents because she threw a fit about them coming after baby was born. However, the biggest issue has been her wanting to know the babies name.

Baby is going to be named after my grandfather who I have been extremely close to my entire life, because of this we decided to keep it a secret so it could be a surprise to him once she is born.

My MIL even went as far as snooping through my hospital bag to try and find ether the sweater or the welcome to world sign that has her name on it luckily I caught her before she found them. Yesterday she called my husband again asking why she can’t know the name even going as far saying“ what if something happens to me and I never get to know my babies name"...