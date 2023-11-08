Pregnant woman with HG won't allow unhelpful SO in the room for gender reveal appointment. AITA?

But then I got to the part about the in-laws. That changed my perspective. As did your partner only wanting to be involved in the good parts, and hyping up his involvement to his friends, but in reality, he isn't doing much to support you, or your needs, imo.

If you need privacy to help get you through the sickness, to a place where you are better able to handle your in-laws, and better able to handle the stress, than I say that is absolutely what is best for you. You, and your baby's health come first. Not your in-laws wanting to parade you around like the prize winning puppy. Not your partner, wanting to only be involved when it suits his interests.