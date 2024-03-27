Pregnant woman's husband confesses to what she suspected; aftermath blows up family dynamic. 5 UPDATES OVER 2 MONTHS

mehitabel8 writes:

She needs to hear all of this from you, not from your husband. I think this Monday meeting that he's asking her for is a last-ditch desperate attempt on his part to convince her to run away with him or some idiotic thing.

Your husband is one seriously messed up human being. She should not agree to meet up with him, and if she does feel she needs to talk to him, she should have her fiance there.

I think it's better that you just let him go and keep your sister in your life. Get the divorce, take the house, and tell him to get out of Dodge and don't come back.