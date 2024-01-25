Pregnant woman plans to leave fiancé after MIL threatens to take custody of unborn child. AITA?

I was pregnant last November and ended up having a chemical pregnancy (early miscarriage) in December, but no one except me and my fiancé knew about it. I was heartbroken, but figured it was probably from stress. His grandmother took a turn for the worst at that time and I was practically in tears everyday.

We tried again and I’m now happily 6+ weeks pregnant. Fiancé is ecstatic and is looking forward to being a dad. Grandpa is also happy that he gets to be a great-grandpa.

Fiancé refused to tell his mom since her mental stability is inconsistent. I respected this decision since every time he tried to ease her into it she would go off about how “the world is sh*t and that no one should bring a kid into this world.”