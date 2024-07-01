Pregnant woman names her baby with twin sister instead of spouse, 'she cut me out of the process.' AITA?

(Emily and Elizabeth, James and Haley, their parents, William, Hannah and Grace, their siblings). So my wife and her sister chose the name Katherine for our daughter instead and SILs son will be Alexander. I was hurt and more than a little peeved.

My wife asked me why I had that expression on my face and I told her I was not okay with her naming our daughter with her sister instead of me. I told her we had chosen the name Adora. She never expressed second thoughts about the name. We were just working on a middle name.

I told her I was supposed to be the baby's other parent, not her sister, yet she takes her sister's opinion on board and decides they'll name the child we're having together. I told her I had not expected that from her.