Pregnant woman punches vegan sister in the face for calling her pork-obsession 'disgusting.' AITA?

Throw away. I 26 f am currently 20 weeks pregnant. I have a craving for pork. I can't get enough of it. I have to have it with everything I'm eating. I get very emotional if I can't have it. I would even go so far as to say I'm obsessed with having it. I'm sure my poor husband sick of all the pork dishes we been having but he's been a real supportive and thinks up creative dishes for me (He's a chef) I'm even eating some pork as I'm writing this.
On to the story. Couple of day's ago it was mil birthday and my husband wanted to do a birthday dinner for her at our house. So everyone showed up at our house including sil 24. Last year sil became a vegan. She is very passionate about it and good for her. However she can be annoying when she becomes to pushy with her beliefs.
Majority of the time everyone just ignores her when she starts ranting but she's usually stops when someone tells her to knock it off when it becomes to much. But this time, I feel she went to far. My husband made dinner and he even made sil food to her preference.
Everyone was eating and just catching up when my husband came in with my pork sandwich for me. I was sitting next to sil and she started ranting again, but I ignored her and started eating my sandwich. Ignoring her seemed to set her off and she suddenly snatched my sandwich out of my hands and started going on how disgusting I was and when I grabbed for it again she pulled it out of my reach and I just lost it and punched her right in face and she fell off her chair and my sandwich was all on the floor and seeing that I bursted into tears and left the kitchen. It took my husband abit to calm me down. I heard yelling in the kitchen.
My bil was the one who told me what happened after I left the kitchen since me and my husband were upstairs and by the time I had calmed down everyone had left. Basically half the family was mad that sil did that and the other half said I shouldn't have hit her. I agree I shouldn't have hit her. I wasn't thinking and just did it. Since then sil said she will apologize when I apologize first.
I said no. She now saying that I am overreacting and just because I'm pregnant doesn't give me and excuse to be a b%tch and I told her just because she's vegan doesn't excuse her for being a c%nt. My husband backing me and my inlaws saying this whole situation is stressing them out which is making me feel bad. AITA?
Professional_Sky4216 said:
Omg…I’m vegan and I would never snatch food out of someone’s hands…especially a pregnant person…that’s just straight up rude AF
sullivanbri966 said:
NTA. The SIL shouldn’t have touched your food.
Apocalypse73088 said:
NTA. She stole from you and you defended yourself. She got what she deserved. Let her sit and stew.
avatarjulius said:
NTA. She found out that knuckle sandwiches aren't vegan.
Confusion-Advanced said:
NTA. I just read this to my husband and before I could finish he said “I would have smacked the b-h for that." So that would be two NTA.
RobertPlantMimic said:
NTA this is what's known as a natural consequence. I know people say that violence is never the answer, but I do genuinely think that some people would suck less if they encountered.... reactive people more.
I'm not saying we should go around smacking everyone who annoys us. But think about the absolute worst person you know..... that person may have benefited from getting mildly clocked in their early 20s.