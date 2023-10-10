Pregnant woman refuses to let partner film in delivery room, 'It really matters to him.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITAH for not letting my partner film in the delivery room?"

I (27F) and my partner (31M) are expecting a baby in a couple weeks and he really wants to film the birth process (as soon as I start contractions through after the baby arrives).

Besides the fact that most hospitals don't allow filming (ours allows for doctor's discretion) for good reason (staff privacy, liability), I personally don't want him to, for a few reasons that I can probably articulate well.

1) I'm going to probably be in extreme pain and vulnerable, and don't want to feel more "watched" than I already will during those moments.

2) I want him fully present with me and any decisions we might make and not preoccupied on camera angles.

3) I don't want him distracting or interfering with the birth because others in the room are worried about how their actions will look on camera (me, the staff, etc.).