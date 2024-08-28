Pregnant woman refuses to stop watching 'inappropriate' true crime shows, 'the baby is not going to hear.' AITA?

"AITA for watching 'inappropriate' shows while I am pregnant?"

I (f25) am currently expecting my very first baby, and she is due in only about three weeks. My husband (m28) and I are so very excited to meet her, and everything has honestly been going great.

Except for one little thing that started only a week or so ago. So, for context, I really enjoy "crime" shows like Law and order, criminal minds, things like that. I have watched both of those series like five or six times over each. I have always watched and loved them.

Well, a week ago (as soon as I hit 35 weeks), my husband suddenly decided that he did not like this. He told me I should stop "in case the baby hears." I honestly thought he was joking- but he very much was not. He said he is genuinely concerned about her hearing and subconsciously absorbing the heavy topics of these shows.