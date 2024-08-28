Pregnant woman refuses to stop watching 'inappropriate' true crime shows, 'the baby is not going to hear.' AITA?

I (f25) am currently expecting my very first baby, and she is due in only about three weeks. My husband (m28) and I are so very excited to meet her, and everything has honestly been going great.
Except for one little thing that started only a week or so ago. So, for context, I really enjoy "crime" shows like Law and order, criminal minds, things like that. I have watched both of those series like five or six times over each. I have always watched and loved them.
Well, a week ago (as soon as I hit 35 weeks), my husband suddenly decided that he did not like this. He told me I should stop "in case the baby hears." I honestly thought he was joking- but he very much was not. He said he is genuinely concerned about her hearing and subconsciously absorbing the heavy topics of these shows.
To me, this is ridiculous. It was even funny, because this was literally a topic of criminal minds when one of the characters was pregnant. But I told him not to worry, that she is not going to hear, and she definitely isn't going to understand.
But he was so argumentative. He has literally been full on stressed over this. To appease him I have been watching other shows in my free time but honestly it kind of annoys me. AITA for still enjoying these shows? WIBTAH if i still watched them?
Critical_Aspect said:
NTA Unless the shows are causing you to feel psychological or physical stress, I can't see the harm. Your husband, however, does sound like he's causing you to feel distressed by his behavior.
Lambsenglish said:
NTA and it’s a small folly, but keep an eye on the precedent that he can come up with some birdbrain BS and enforce it as a parenting technique.
Imaginary-Yak-6487 said:
NTA. My go to sleep show is forensic files. My husband is a little disturbed about these types of shows. I said Im learning how not to leave evidence, lol.
tired-and-cranky said:
NTA. I credit Cold Case Files for getting me through my second maternity leave. My now 3 year old has no memory of it.
jamiekynnminer said:
NTA - you're not a child. You can watch, listen to, read and wear whatever you want. You can also (gasp) eat and drink what you choose as well! Men are tricky and sometimes show themselves when they think their wife is "stuck." Keep an eye on that.
gokartmozart89 said:
NTA. His concerns are scientifically unfounded. Even assuming the child could hear AND understand what’s happening in the shows (they don’t), they wouldn’t even have the capacity to remember any of it anyway.