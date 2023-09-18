Pregnant woman refuses to let BF's sister in delivery room, 'I feel abandoned.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting my boyfriend's sister there when I give birth?"

I am 6 weeks off of giving birth and a few months ago my boyfriend and I were sat at his sister's and we were discussing birth plans (this is my first child and my partner has 4 and his sister has 2 children so they are more experienced at this).

During this conversation his sister stated how she didn't want certain people to know when she was having her second child which from what I gather went out the window as someone told the person she specifically didn't want to know.

We got to the stage where I was talking about what I wanted and I expressed how I only wanted my mum and my boyfriend in there with me with his dad and step mum there 24 hours after the birth, this is when all hell breaks loose.