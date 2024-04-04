Pregnant woman refuses to tell pregnant sister the baby name she chose, 'I'm being petty.' AITA?

But when my sister was pregnant with her first child, she and her husband struggled to agree on a name. She mentioned mine and my husband's chosen names once during my pregnancy and said how lucky we were to have agreed. Then when her daughter was born she decided to use the girl name my husband and I had chosen. And she confessed that is how the name was decided on.

She said her husband liked our chosen name and she didn't think it was bad so she decided it would be better for them to use it so their baby could have a name. She told me not to look upset (because admittedly I got emotional when she said this) and told me at least the name would be used. Then when her son was born she used the name we had chosen for the same reason; they couldn't agree on another name.