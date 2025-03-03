Pregnant woman rejects birthday gift mother-in-law gave her husband, 'I DON'T feel bad about.' AITA?

I'm not going to use the art, and I don't feel bad about it. But my husband thinks we should use it anyway bc it'll be awkward if we don't, and it isn't a big deal. I told her if he feels awkward, I'm happy to have a conversation with his mom to explain that I wanted to pick things out for the nursery myself, and what she gave us doesn't fit with what I had in mind. AITA?

Travelgrrl said:

I would just tell her that you love it but it's not what you are envisioning for your nursery and you look forward to seeing it in HER nursery. She might have been trying to be kind to offer that "out," rather than the negative qualities you have ascribed to it. Nobody is bad here; just try to treat MIL with a little grace and thank your stars this isn't her first grandchild!