Woman rejects fancy Babymoon hotel upgrade from husband's ex, 'we got them to change it back.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting a Hotel Upgrade from my Husband's Ex?"

I 35(F) and my Husband 36(M) have been married for 5 years and together for 8. We will be having out first baby in 3 months and decide to take a Babymoon to a Resort Spa in Florida.

We booked a basic room under my Husband's name. Upon check-in the Attendant said that we had been upgraded to the Presidential Suite with full concierge service and comp Spa treatments.

We thought this was very strange. The Attendant assured us that we would only be charged our original rate. We asked who did it so we can thank them, thinking it was a family member or a close friend.

The Attendant said sometimes it happens for special occasions. On the reservation it asked the reason for the visit and we said we were having a baby. We were still a bit skeptical, but accepted the answer.