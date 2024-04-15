Pregnant woman shares horrifying saga of her malicious MIL. AITA? PART 2 OF 3 PART STORY; UPDATED 5X

Friend's mom sees one of her friends and takes me away from Magda for introductions. The more people friend's mom introduces me to, the more angry Magda looks.

Friend's mom introduces me to a very well-known Mexican soap opera actor, I see Magda making a beeline to DH out of the corner of my eye and she's looking at me while pointing her finger in his face.

As soon as I'm alone, Magda grabs my arm and pulls me to a quiet corner. "Know your place," she hissed. "You are just a temporary comfort. People like us, are on another level from people like you. You might have conned your way into (private high school) but I will never let you in this family." She squeezed my arm so tightly it left a bruise.