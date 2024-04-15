Pregnant woman shares horrifying saga of her malicious MIL. AITA? PART 3 OF 3 PART STORY; UPDATED 4X

If you go through my posting history, you can follow her total meltdown. Even though everyone says I've been a badass, I still feel like a spineless coward for letting her microagress for so long.

The PPD struggle is fg real. I wanted a baby for so long and when I got pregnant I was so fg happy until Magda tried to take over. When I wouldn't let her take over, she flips out and ruins my fg life.

My side of the family is really fg pissed at me because my psycho, rich as fuck MIL has turned her harassment to my family members. My parents and siblings are understanding, but extended family not so much. Me and my family (me, husband, kids) are not welcome at a lot of family functions because of what Magda has done.