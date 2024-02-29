Pregnant woman shocked when husband issues ultimatum, 'Eat this diet or I'm sleeping on the couch.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

Here are some examples: He gave me an ultimatum- eat a certain diet or he’d sleep in another room. When I asked for help in preparing this diet he told me I was smart and I could figure it out myself.

I was getting light headed and asked him to go for walks with me. Initially he told me no and then suggested we go when temps were triple digit. This is unsafe for a pregnant person.

He was still making plans to travel even though after my previous pregnancy I suggested we stay put as to not add strain and to save money for the baby. He still took solo trips.

He met new friends and had outings where I wasn’t invited. Actually, I was told I couldn’t come.