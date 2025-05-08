Pregnant woman sets strict baby rules for 'nightmare' mother-in-law. AITA? 'It's her first grandchild.'

I just don’t want to be around someone so hostile and toxic immediately after having a baby. I do not want the arguing and pettiness around while trying to deliver a baby either. My fiance does not have a lot of family, it is mainly his mother and grandmother.

But I just don’t feel like that is a good enough excuse to be miserable while trying to adapt to a third little one. But at the same time, I get that it is his mother and her first grandchild.

So these are the rules that I came up with and will be enforcing:

1.) No one other than my fiance will be in delivery room. ( I decided to apply this to my family as well to avoid additional conflict).