Pregnant woman sets strict baby rules for 'nightmare' mother-in-law. AITA? 'It's her first grandchild.'

I 25f am currently 34 weeks pregnant. This is my fiancés first biological child ( I have 2 boys from previous marriage). His family is over the moon. However, his mother is a nightmare.
Back story, Fiancé and I had a miscarriage last year, during this time she was accusing me of faking the pregnancy, using the pregnancy to trap him, being on drugs, threatened to take the baby I was pregnant with along with my other 2 children, etc.
I avoided her as much as I possibly could after this (she lives in another state and only comes to visit once in a while). In September, I found out I was pregnant again. Continued to keep my distance from her. She came in to visit for Christmas and this is when things got crazy again.
She demands to be in the delivery room (because this is her first grandchild) she also wants to stay with us for the first few weeks to help, along with a many other demands.
We had an argument over all of this on Christmas because my fiance and her fight 24/7 when together. She nitpicks and then plays the victim. During this argument she made multiple comments about my family, specifically my mother and children.
(She has never met my mother) and felt the need to make various comments about me. My fiance does his best to defend me, but in her mind if she screams over everyone she is right and cannot be proven wrong. She went back home and we have not seen her in person since.
Flash forward to present day, my family held a baby shower for me this past Sunday, they ended up buying everything that was on the registry. When MIL was told about this she became extremely upset. I added more things to the registry to try and keep the peace.
(THIS REGISTRY WAS SENT TO BOTH SIDES OF THE FAMILY AND ALL FRIENDS) A friend of mine has informed me that they finished buying everything on the registry today. So here I am freaking out waiting for MIL to call and have a tantrum.
I just don’t want to be around someone so hostile and toxic immediately after having a baby. I do not want the arguing and pettiness around while trying to deliver a baby either. My fiance does not have a lot of family, it is mainly his mother and grandmother.
But I just don’t feel like that is a good enough excuse to be miserable while trying to adapt to a third little one. But at the same time, I get that it is his mother and her first grandchild.
So these are the rules that I came up with and will be enforcing:
1.) No one other than my fiance will be in delivery room. ( I decided to apply this to my family as well to avoid additional conflict).
And 2.) we will not be allowing any visitors for the first 2 to 3 weeks and no overnight visitors until we decide other wise.