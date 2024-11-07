Pregnant woman swears at mother-in-law at family party, 'I was just done with her.' AITA?

I thought she wasn't going to do anything at the party so we had a conversation and she asked me about how everything is, and then asked if she could touch the baby bump. I kind of laughed it off and said that I'd rather she didn't - because I'm not a big fan of people I don't know touching me lol.

She started getting pushy then, saying stuff like "I'm going to be this baby's grandmother" and "I have a right to know them and watch them grow up." She continued and said '" know that Cassian hates me but that's because he was always such a sensitive child."