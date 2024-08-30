Pregnant woman sells Taylor Swift tickets for $4,000, 'my SIL completely stopped communicating with me.' AITA? '

Hi everyone. I’m 31 f living in San Diego. About a year ago I got two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for this December in Vancouver, Canada. My sister in law (29 f) has never been a huge Taylor Swift fan (she even was offered a chance to go to the Eras Tour last year but said no because she doesn’t like her music that much) but I asked if she wanted to go with me and she said yes.
Fast forward a couple of months and I am now expecting a baby. The concert is December 6 and my due date is December 7. At first I was adamant I was still going to try and make it to the concert but I soon came to the realization it just wasn’t in the cards for me.
I offered to let her have the tickets if she wanted to take her daughter who is a big Taylor swift fan and she said she didn’t want to go if I wasn’t going. A couple weeks go by and I tell her I’m thinking about just selling my tickets and she tells me she's still going with or without me...
Her nail tech wants to go with her which kind of put me off a little because they’re my tickets and not hers to be deciding who is using them (she never even offered to pay me face value for them).
Long story short I end up selling the tickets for $4,000 in total which will be a perfect little nest egg for me while I am on maternity leave. She has since completely stopped communicating with me.
We were pretty much best friends before this. She doesn’t reply to anything I send her about the baby (ultrasound pics etc), stopped sharing her location, and now is looking to go out of town the day of my baby shower which has been planned for months. So, AITA here?
willikersmister said:
NTA. She already said she didn't want them. She can't just assume you'll hold onto them indefinitely in case she changes her mind.
Fleurtheleast said:
So your SIL who isn't a big Swiftie, so much so that she wasn't willing to go without you, suddenly turns around and is "going with her nail tech" rather than her own child who IS a TS fan? And you say you were able to sell the tickets for $4k?
Huh...I wonder if SIL got word of just how much people are willing to pay for those tickets and that's what spurred on her change of mind. It would explain why she's so pissed about tickets she didn't want in the first place. Curious behavior. NTA.
SunshineShoulders87 said:
NTA - it wasn’t a big deal to her until her nail tech got excited about the tickets. She should have offered you a fair price for both tickets when you told her you were thinking about selling them. It’s pretty entitled to think she’d get tickets worth $4,000 (holy hell!) for free.
East_Hospital_2775 said:
NTA. You already offered her the tickets, and she said no. If she didn't pay for hers in the first place, I don't know why she feels entitled to both now.
MrsNobodyspecial67 said:
NTA not sure why she felt entitled to the tickets? You paid for them and when you offered she refused stating she was not going without you. I am sorry she is being like that.
Demented-Alpaca said:
NTA I think. So you offered her the tickets and she said no. Then when you said you were going to sell them she decided she'd use them? WTF? She said no, she didn't want them. They're yours to sell.
pewpewrobo said:
NTA for the situation but YTA for selling them 2k a ticket.