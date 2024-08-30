Pregnant woman sells Taylor Swift tickets for $4,000, 'my SIL completely stopped communicating with me.' AITA? '

"AITA for selling my Eras Tour tickets instead of giving them to my sister in law?"

Hi everyone. I’m 31 f living in San Diego. About a year ago I got two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for this December in Vancouver, Canada. My sister in law (29 f) has never been a huge Taylor Swift fan (she even was offered a chance to go to the Eras Tour last year but said no because she doesn’t like her music that much) but I asked if she wanted to go with me and she said yes.

Fast forward a couple of months and I am now expecting a baby. The concert is December 6 and my due date is December 7. At first I was adamant I was still going to try and make it to the concert but I soon came to the realization it just wasn’t in the cards for me.