Pregnant woman tells 6-year-old nephew that her baby is in her uterus and not her 'tummy.' AITA?

I said I’m not a mom yet and so I don’t know the best way to go about the talk, but the way my mom explained worked for me. Katherine said that I have no concept of what’s appropriate for a child and that she doesn’t want to expose him to adult subjects so soon.

I said he’s already been exposed to some extent, considering he goes to church and hears about the Virgin Mary and Jesus coming from her womb. The call ended with Katherine asking me to stop imposing my values on her child and to leave discussions about babies to her. I was confused, because I didn’t think I was imposing any of my values on Tommy.