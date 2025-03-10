Pregnant woman tells husband, 'your mother is OVERSTEPPING,' 'I'm being ganged up on.' AITA?

I told her, as politely as possible, that I wasn’t comfortable having anyone except Tom in the delivery room. She immediately flipped out, saying it was unfair, that she had "a right" to be there, and that she was present for the births of her nieces and nephews. She even accused me of trying to "push her out of the baby’s life."

Later, Tom told me I should "just let her be there" to keep the peace, since it’s a big moment for the family. I told him this is MY medical procedure, and I should have control over who is in the room.