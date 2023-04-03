Pregnant woman tells husband he's 'not allowed' to be frustrated over chores; AITA?

Splitting up the boring and agonizing tasks required to maintain a home is usually the compromise most couples come to, but extentuating circumstances can cause some changes to the chore chart...

If your wife is pregnant, do you really think she should have to take on all of the grocery shoping and Wednesday-Friday night cooking with the same energy she had when she wasn't growing another human being inside her body? So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband's frustration over household chores, the jury of internet strangers was eager to roast him.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my husband he's not allowed to be frustrated?

I (25F) and my husband (26M) are pregnant with our first child. Recently I've started really feeling the effects of pregnancy on my body. Sometimes I get bad cramping and nausea to the point where if I move I'll likely throw up.