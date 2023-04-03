Pregnant woman tells husband he's 'not allowed' to be frustrated over chores; AITA?

If your wife is pregnant, do you really think she should have to take on all of the grocery shoping and Wednesday-Friday night cooking with the same energy she had when she wasn't growing another human being inside her body? So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband's frustration over household chores, the jury of internet strangers was eager to roast him.
I (25F) and my husband (26M) are pregnant with our first child. Recently I've started really feeling the effects of pregnancy on my body. Sometimes I get bad cramping and nausea to the point where if I move I'll likely throw up.
For some background information we both work full time and typically try to split the household tasks equally, although occasionally when one of us has to work late a couple of hours or something the other will pick up the slack. We also have planned for getting pregnant for a long time so it's not like this isn't what he wanted.