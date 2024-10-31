Pregnant woman walks out on a blind date her friend set up, 'two weeks after my husband died.' AITA?

I 23f lost my husband 25m weeks ago to a car accident. He was the love of my life and I'm still not used to waking up without him everyday. We had big plans for our future and it all came crashing down in a heartbeat. We met on his uncle's farm, he was a farm hand and it was love as first sight for me. I'm also 4 months pregnant, but I haven't told anyone, I was planning on telling my friend when I was feeling better.
My best friend Leigh 24F has been my shoulder to cry on during this time, she helped me with his funeral and anything else I needed as I'm NC with my bio family (story for another time). She is currently dating Barry 24M they usually hang out in a trio with Liam 24M, when I first met Liam he hit on me hard tried everything as in would try and compare himself with my husband say weird things...
...like our kids would be cuter than if you had kids with My husband. He's also made weird comments like I need a city boy and would motion himself, when im a country girl through and through, I typically would shut him down or ignore him but I would always get dirty looks from Barry.
Skip to Sunday night, I got a message from Leigh begging me to come to dinner with her because she wanted to treat me as I had Been through a lot in the last couple of weeks, feeling not so bad about myself, I decided to go. When I arrived she wasn't there so I texted her asking how long she would be and she told me 5 mins she's just running late and is around the corner.
So I to sat down and ordered a drink. Now 5 mins comes and she's still not there so I gave her the benefit of the doubt and waited another five when I'm about call her Liam comes rushing over and gives his apologies for being late I asked him what's he doing here because im waiting for Leigh and it was a two chair table.
He smiles at me and grabs my hand. I ripped it off of him and he just says "oh I asked Leigh to set us up now that Husband's name isn't a problem. We can finally get to know each other." He looked so cringey. I'm telling you I was floored. I stood up and told him that I wasn't interested and I certainly don't give a flying f about getting to know him, and that I just lost my husband.
Without a word of a lie, this man stands up and said "I know your being overly emotion right now so I'll forgive you for that. Sit down with me. I'm not saying we're intimate straight away.or anything."
I was disgusted, I shoved past him and went home as fast as I could. When I did get home, Leigh messaged me "soo how was dinner with a smirk emoji." I called her and when she answered I didnt let her get a word in. I yelled at her, asked her how she has the audacity to do something like this weeks after I just lost my husband when she's been the one to hold me together this whole time.
I asked her what game was she playing and that the only reason I wanted to meet tonight with HER was to tell her im pregnant I just hung up on her and texted her I need time and don't want to be contacted by her for the time being.
Last night Barry came to my house and asked to talk, I said no and that if he didn't leave, I'd call the police. He told me that I broke Leigh's heart and that I deeply hurt Liam when now is an even better time to get to know Liam because he could raise my child with me.
I opened my door which Barry took as I wanted to talk instead I hit him with my shoes and chased him to his car screaming, im actually embarrassed I did that. All day today im being flooded with messages from friends and the trio themselves shaming me for pushing the people who care about me the most away and that they don't even regonize the person I've become.
The only thing that hurts me most is that my husband would know what to do. He would tell me how to fix it and now I have no one who I can talk to I'm just so numb inside. I have a therapy appointment tomorrow, but I'm thinking of calling my husband's mum even though we've barley spoken since the funeral.
Ifiwerenyourshoes said:
NTA, a thousand times. That is way too soon for any of that. Sorry I know women and it has been years and they are still not dating, and I am sorry for your loss. You need time to grieve. Take the time you need there is no timeline for it. Take care of yourself and your child.
T0USHA3 said:
NTA. Firstly, I'm so sorry for your loss. You did the right thing here. I would suggest not contacting that friend again because anyone should understand that a few weeks after losing your husband is no time to date. also Liam is a scumbag and you need to STAY AWAY.
No_Jaguar67 said:
NTA blast the 3 of them on social media and then block them.
Crafty_Special_7052 said:
NTA. I am so baffled. She is clearly not your friend. No friend would set you up on a blind date when you only recently lost your husband. And Liam is beyond disgusting of a man. And to top it off Barry coming to your house to try and convince you to be with Liam saying he could raise your child. HELL NO!! End the friendship with Leigh and block them.
[deleted] said:
Wtf is wrong with these people. Please never talk to them again. Protect yourself. I'm scared for you especially that your pregnant and vulnerable.
Megmelons55 said:
Leigh must be having a mental break if she thinks 2 weeks is long enough for you to grieve and date other people. NTA, she deserves every little bit of guilt she feels.