Pregnant woman wants 23 year old step-daughter to move out, 'I need room for my baby.'

Shenuque Tissera
Feb 9, 2023 | 6:00 PM
Having a child is an expensive business. Cutting expenses in preparation for that child is necessary, like eating out, subscription services, or new clothes. What if your partner has a child with another person? Can you cut them out?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman wants to kick her stepdaughter out to make space for her child.

She writes:

This is an ongoing issue going on in my home. I, 33F, am currently pregnant with my first child. I live in a two-bedroom home with my husband and stepdaughter (23F). My stepdaughter and I get along fine, with no big issues, but we are not super close.

Now that the baby is coming, we need more space. Unfortunately, we can't afford a new home. I brought up to my husband asking my stepdaughter to move out. I reason that we need her room for the new baby, and she is an adult with a full-time job, so it is time for her to be on her own anyway.

