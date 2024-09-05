Pregnant woman wants to ban husband and FIL from delivery room; 'Your PAST TRAUMA IS STRESSFUL AND CREEPY. AITA? UPDATED

agahdy87 writes:

Here's some outside perspective- Your husband and FIL have got you in an extremely abusive situation. Don't listen to any posters on here who try to tell you that your husband is just a poor scared guy who needs your sympathy and understanding. He does not care that this impacts your health.

If he did, he would have done much, much more to fix his issues. Your husband calls you paranoid and backs his father on everything. You've been so gaslit and isolated by them and their dynamic that you can't imagine anyone standing up to your FIL, even nurses who have a legal obligation to do so.