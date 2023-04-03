Pregnant woman wants to limit BIL's access to baby girl over 'dating choices;' AITA?

Everyone has one weird uncle who has seemingly remained single for years, is suspiciously rich, believes in a different conspiracy theory every year, or tries his absolute best to ruin every holiday with a political debate...

Why deny your future daughter a harmless weird uncle just because you don't approve of his casual, no-strings-attached Tinder romances? So, when a frustrated soon-to-be mom decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her brother-in-law's dating preferences, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wanting to limit my BIL’s access to my unborn daughter because of his dating choices?

I (31F) am pregnant with a girl. My husband (33) has a younger brother (31) whose he's very close to. However I recently told my husband that I don't feel comfortable with the idea of his brother spending much time with my daughter once she's born. It's not because of my BIL himself. We're not close but he's fine. The issue is his life choices.