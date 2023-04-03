Pregnant woman wants to limit BIL's access to baby girl over 'dating choices;' AITA?

Why deny your future daughter a harmless weird uncle just because you don't approve of his casual, no-strings-attached Tinder romances? So, when a frustrated soon-to-be mom decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her brother-in-law's dating preferences, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I (31F) am pregnant with a girl. My husband (33) has a younger brother (31) whose he's very close to. However I recently told my husband that I don't feel comfortable with the idea of his brother spending much time with my daughter once she's born. It's not because of my BIL himself. We're not close but he's fine. The issue is his life choices.
He's not married, has no intention of getting married or having kids, and dates only for sexual purpose. He dates multiple women and the only thing he has in common with them is that, like him, they are extremely good looking.