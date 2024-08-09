Pregnant woman's husband cheated on her, 'my stepmom suggested we moved back in together.' AITA?

I (f30) found out my husband (m30)cheated on me. I am pregnant. He is devastated by the fact that he would miss time of being a parent because we are separated...

My husband cheated on me with his colleague when he was drunk. A colleague I told him to be careful around and he said not to worry. Then he blamed the alcohol. About the birth, he has understood that he can’t be with me in the delivery room anymore due to me still heartbroken and devastated by the news.

I feel anxiety and I have to concentrate on my and our child’s wellbeing and having him there would just be too painful. But then after the birth, he is devastated that I would be moving back to my dad’s and he can’t see her all the time.