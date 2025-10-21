'AITA if I pressed charges against a girl who filmed my room and posted it on TikTok?'

This is one of the weirdest situations I have ever been in. I truly can’t explain it unless I just explain it so here we go. I (f23) live with my brother (m24). We are Irish twins (10 months apart!) so we are very close- same grade growing up and everything. We live in a two bedroom one bathroom apartment together post college.
Well about a week ago my brother went on a date with a girl he met on a dating app. Texted me at about 10 pm, bringing guest to the house lol. So I was like alright I’ll just clean up a little and stay out of the way. I heard them come back around 11:30 and then I went to work the next morning at 5:00 am like usual. I never even encountered this girl.
Well fast forward a few days and I’m scrolling tik tok and suddenly I see this girl in a bathroom. I’m like huh that looks so much like my bathroom…
I keep watching and it is. She proceeds to explain she went home with “this guy” but now she is convinced he has a girlfriend. She goes through our shower and cabinets and shows tik tok every single one of my bathroom products that she deems girly. From my shampoo, conditioner, body wash, to my pads and tampons.
But it doesn’t end there, no. She goes to our kitchen and shows our entire fridge and pantry and cabinets with the girly mugs. Then she goes to our living room and shows our tv and that someone had been watching Gilmore girls, obviously a girly show 🙄.
The girl quite literally rifled through my whole house but where I drew the line was when she went MY ROOM, showed the entire room, and then went into the closet with dirty clothes and showed tik tok all my dirty clothes including my bras, underwear, and scrubs with “registered nurse” and the hospital I work at clearly embroidered on them.
She ended the video by walking out of our apartment and showing the entire building and then saying if your boyfriend’s name is my brother’s name and you live here he’s cheating on you.
Obviously I saved the video and then DMed her and told her to delete it, I’m his sister and that’s my apartment. She was very apologetic and deleted it quickly. She only has a few thousand followers and it was only up for a few hours but I’m mortified. I’m honestly so pissed about her basically doxing my entire life I’m considering finding out if I can press charges. WIBTAH if I did?
Bamce said:
its wild to think that 'he has a girlfriend' when you have your own room, with clearly your own sh!t. like if it was a romantic situation, wouldn't each of you have your stuff in the main bedroom
OP responded:
I know. That’s why I half think she was doing it just for a tik tok.
False_Coach1188 said:
NTA. People have sued for this exact reason for years. It's an invasion of privacy and you are fine. Girl is, I'm not gonna say AH, I'ma say freaky weirdo.
Select-Extension1976 said:
NTA, that was a gross invasion of privacy but idk if charges (also idek if there are charges that fit this "crime") would stand unless you had postage signage in your home saying not to record inside it. Wild she didn't just ask your brother about the obvious roommate, like she went into your room so obvi it wasn't a live in gf.
livingthudream said:
It seems very odd. Wouldn't the first thing your brother would have said is my sister lives with me? How many gf/bf have separate rooms I the same apartment. Either she's really daft or maybe your brother for some reason claimed he lived with another guy. I don't get it. Whatever she did is weird.
And mhfp545 said:
Seems a bit harsh. I’d be furious too but I don’t think I’d want to see someone’s life get ruined over it.