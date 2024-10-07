"AITA for pretending to my wife that we're struggling financially?"

I handle all of the financial decisions in our family. So much so that my wife has never checked her retirement accounts, bank accounts, etc. I don’t even think she remembers the passwords, although she has them. She just doesn’t care and HATES to talk about budgets and money.

Now, I have access and she gave me authorization to trade/manage on all of both of our retirements. I’ve done really well in the market for the last 5 years. Well enough that we could potentially retire early and the kids are covered for school, weddings, etc. But…I’m not bringing it up