'AITA for pretending not to know my wife’s 'work husband' was just her coworker named Greg?'

So here’s the deal: My wife (32F) has this coworker Greg. She always talks about how funny Greg is, how Greg brings her coffee, how Greg “just gets her sarcasm,” and how they’re basically work spouses.

Last weekend, we hosted a little get-together, and Greg was invited. This was my first time meeting him. The moment he walked in, I greeted him like he was my actual in-law.

Now, I (34M) am not the jealous type…but I’m absolutely the petty type.

“Oh my god, so YOU’RE Greg! I’ve heard so much about you. Do you prefer ‘Work Husband’ or just ‘Husband’?”

I then handed him a beer and said, “Thanks for taking care of my wife from 9 to 5. I take over on nights and weekends.”

He looked so uncomfortable. My wife pulled me aside and told me I was being “weird and embarrassing.” I said I was just trying to honor their sacred bond.