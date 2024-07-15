'AITA For Pretending To Love My Son's Stepchildren In Order To Have A Relationship With My Granddaughter?'

Ann's kids are messy, disrespectful, loud, and are the type that expect you to share but will never share anything of theirs. I dreaded the days where Ann and her kids would come over for family gatherings because her kids would almost always break stuff or get into fights with other children.

When Rochelle came to spend Christmas with her dad I was so excited to see her for the first time but when I came over Ann refused to let me in until I showed her what I'd gotten her kids for Christmas.