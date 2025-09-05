'AITA for printing out screenshots of my coworker's private texts and showing the whole office?'

What hurts the most for me is that I considered Warden as one of my closest friend. I genuinely loved him and treated him like family. I talked to him every day, and he always looked out for me. While I was hospitalized, he sent me food and reassured me that my position was safe because he would explain my condition to the office.

When I returned with my medical documents, my AWOL was essentially forgiven because again the stroke was real. Then he shifted his focus on digging up any dirt he could find about me. Suddenly, every man I spoke to was linked to me in some rumor, and he blew it up to the point where it reached my boss and his wife.