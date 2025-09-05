'AITA for printing out screenshots of my coworker's private texts and showing the whole office?'

I resigned effective immediately from my job after dozens of issues were raised against me. For weeks, I was apparently under “investigation” for supposedly sleeping around with random men connected to our office. I was told there were eight men linked to me and that my boss’s trust and confidence in me had been ruined. (My job relies heavily on trust, confidence, and public image.)
I already knew rumors were spreading, because months before all this, I discovered that one of my officemates, let’s call him Warden, had been saying terrible things about me.
He started by telling people I faked my stroke last year, even pointing out how my “misspelled chats” were inconsistent depending on who I was talking to. He also claimed the weakness on the left side of my body wasn’t real, even though I had to undergo occupational therapy to recover.
What hurts the most for me is that I considered Warden as one of my closest friend. I genuinely loved him and treated him like family. I talked to him every day, and he always looked out for me. While I was hospitalized, he sent me food and reassured me that my position was safe because he would explain my condition to the office.
When I returned with my medical documents, my AWOL was essentially forgiven because again the stroke was real. Then he shifted his focus on digging up any dirt he could find about me. Suddenly, every man I spoke to was linked to me in some rumor, and he blew it up to the point where it reached my boss and his wife.
They eventually decided to keep me until September (when our busiest work season ends), but I felt the whole thing was unfair. I may not be the nicest or most likable person in the office, I’m very strict and assertive when it comes to work — but I am damn good at what I do.
No one asked for my side of the story. And I do feel like its unfair but I understand that this is how my field works. So I decided to leave them this August. Im just so tired of all the issues and betrayal. I trusted Warden as a friend not just a colleague and what he did I could never understand.
On my last day, I managed to speak to my boss (even though Warden tried to prevent that conversation). Afterwards, I showed my officemates screenshots of Warden’s awful messages about them. Some already knew, but two of the men were shocked and clearly hurt when they saw what he’d said. So… AITA for showing my colleagues those private messages?
Aggravating-Can-1743 said:
Absolutely NTA, I think I would have done much worse. Good luck in the future and may you never have another duplicitous rat in your life.
OP responded:
I do want to do something much worse but Im more hurt than mad tbh. I do not talk to my family so I value my friends so much. So this betrayal just really ruined me. Ive known him for 9 years and worked with him for 6 im actually the one who got him this job.
OkDog5568 said:
NTA but he sure is. It sounds like you dodged a bullet and your bosses will realize they sided with the wrong one eventually.
forgetregret1day said:
He’s a horrible person who probably thought there was more to your relationship than actually existed and when it didn’t happen the way he wanted, he very deliberately ruined your reputation and cost you your job. That kind of sabotage does happen from small minded men who think women owe them a relationship. Interesting that he knew you were in hospital but all of a sudden you’re a faker?
And sleeping with a baseball team of coworkers? That’s jealousy and basement dweller behavior. Show his creepy efforts at defamation to anyone who will read them. He deserves to have his sickening behavior brought to light. These people are also being drawn into his antics and he deserves the consequences. NTA.
OP responded:
Oh my. A number of people has brought this up to me already that he probably likes me. Even our immediate supervisor asked him if theres anything between us because it seems like he was obsessed on ruining me that on a daily basis im the topic of the office. I just never saw him that way Ive always thought of him as an older brother who takes care of all of us women in the office
LadybugGirltheFirst said:
NTA. This is yet another example that proves COWORKERS ARE NOT FRIENDS.
And moirabryne said:
You should have gotten him fired BEFORE this happened nefarious l because he was harassing a disabled person. Don't let it get that far with rumors, it's harassment but nice job going out with a bang and messing up those poor office dynamics
I did consult a lawyer before showing the screenshots in the office because Im scared that he will retaliate after that. Also we do not have an HR coz I actually work in a political setting so I can really be fired at any point in time coz my contract is just an appointment. He did get a promotion since the position in the office are so limited and im already the 2nd highest position there after the chief of staff.