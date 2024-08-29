'AITA for prioritizing my dog over my BF's 5-year-old kid?' UPDATED

Since then he brings up money way more often than before. Whenever the kid needs something my boyfriend will make jokes about me paying for it. Whenever I spend money on my dog he asks what I got for his kid. He never get stuff for my dog by the way.

Last night my boyfriend mentioned how he would love to take a vacation after all this is over. I loved this idea and we kind of started planning a little bit. He then says he wants his son to come with us. Then he explains how we should go somewhere kids love how we should share the costs of this trip. All of this sounded to me like he wanted a good opportunity and fun time for his kid and me to pay for it.