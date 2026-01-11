'AITA for prioritizing hunger over my girlfriend clicking pictures of the food?'

My girlfriend likes to take pictures of things we eat outside. Most of the times, we order different dishes, so she takes the picture of every dish for "variety", or whatever.
I'm always aware of it whenever we order, she doesn't have to mention it. I consider it a small thing, never had any issue. Today we went to mall and later decided to have lunch at a restaurant. One of the things we ordered and arrived first was Paneer tikka.
For those who don't know, Paneer tikka means a wooden stick having 3-5 chunks of cottage cheese marinated in spices. We got two sticks in the plate, each had 4 chunks.
As soon as it arrived, she gave it a glance and went to the washroom to pee. I was hungry, I knew she would have a click of it, but I waited for a min and then took one of the chunks, thinking it doesn't matter much, it's just one piece and overall, I prioritize hunger over pictures.
But when she came back, she wasn't happy with one sticks having 4 chunks while the other mine (mine) having 3 as it ruin the "aesthetic", apparently. She got a little moody about it, I was miffed too, thinking like what's the matter.
Prioritizing hunger over pictures which she always takes anyways, I ate just 1 piece from MY stick, hers was untouched. The fact that such a trivial thing kinda ruined the whole lunch is really frustrating. Was I being the AH here for standing my ground on it and not even thinking of apologizing or showing that I'm sorry???
NTA if it was important to her she should have taken the picture before she left for the washroom.
NTA. She saw the food before going to the bathroom, but instead of taking pictures first she decided to make you wait while looking at the food. Wtf is this? Some sort of obedience training? When she complained about them not looking the same I would have evened them up straight away.
And she also hopefully just washed her hands, they would be clean and ready to eat with, and she wants to touch her grubby ass phone right before she eats, and right after she washes her hands. Absolutely brainless.
NTA. Your GF is self-centered and shallow. And possibly making power plays—waiting to go to the bathroom when the food arrives and expecting you not to touch it is a jerk move.
NTA lmao this is a hilariously dramatic post, but who watches hot food get set down at a table and then leaves to do the pre-dinner ritual, like what? I’m eating the hot food, forget your photo lmao.
Ruining the "aesthetic" ruined her mood and appetite? This girl is too immature for a relationship. What if there was a long line at the bathroom, how long were you expected to wait? Food pics are fun, but she's taking it way too seriously. Big NTA.
Eyes rolling back so far in my head.
No, you're NTA.
She didn't prioritize clicking pictures of the food either. Instead, she went to the bathroom. She had all the time in the world to go before the food came, but waited till it was served.
If it was that big of a deal she should have gone sooner, had her camera ready to snap a picture when it was served. That way she keeps you (and anybody else at the table) from having to wait longer to eat. Her priorities suck, and she's rude.
NTA. But just let me say as an old boomer, get off my lawn kind of guy. There is NO WAY I would tolerate a person doing the whole photo food crap all of the time. i would not wait 1 second to start eating. People that obsessively photo their food are mentally ill.
NTA. If this is a common dance that you two do and she was there when the food arrived then she should have taken a pic before getting up to go to the bathroom. Common sense (if she cares about you) should have told her that you would be waiting on her to get back and take a picture before you started eating. So it was rude of her to delay your starting to eat (or at least trying to).
NTA. If your girlfriend wants to take photos, she can a) take a photo as soon as the food arrives, or b) go to the toilet and accept that when she comes back, you will have started eating and she can only take a photo of her own food.
She doesn't get to dictate that you wait for her comfort break and her photography session, while your food goes cold. Heck, she doesn't actually get to demand that you let her photograph your food at all. It's yours, not hers.
But given that you've been kind enough in the past to let her take photos, it is incredibly rude of her to take your participation for granted to the point that she's mad at you for not waiting while she slows down the process of eating in two different ways.